SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $277.23, changing hands as low as $276.07 per share. SolarEdge Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEDG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEDG's low point in its 52 week range is $178.32 per share, with $377 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $277.15.

