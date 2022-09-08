SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) closed the most recent trading day at $314.16, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the photovoltaic products maker had lost 3.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SolarEdge Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.48, up 2.07% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $826.77 million, up 57.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.87 per share and revenue of $3.08 billion, which would represent changes of +22.04% and +56.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SolarEdge Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.04% lower within the past month. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SolarEdge Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 53.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 63.86, which means SolarEdge Technologies is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that SEDG has a PEG ratio of 1.82 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SEDG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)



