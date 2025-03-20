SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) ending at $17.12, denoting a +0.82% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

The the stock of photovoltaic products maker has fallen by 13.5% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SolarEdge Technologies in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1.26, signifying a 33.68% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $204.36 million, indicating a 0.02% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$3.06 per share and a revenue of $1.04 billion, signifying shifts of +86.69% and +11.97%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SolarEdge Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower within the past month. Currently, SolarEdge Technologies is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

