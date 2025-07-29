SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) closed the most recent trading day at $24.95, moving -7.8% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.3% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the photovoltaic products maker had gained 32.65% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SolarEdge Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 7, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.82, up 54.19% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $273.71 million, up 3.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$3.29 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +85.69% and +18.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SolarEdge Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.21% lower. At present, SolarEdge Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

