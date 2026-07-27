SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) closed at $43.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.15% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the photovoltaic products maker had lost 17.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.77%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SolarEdge Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 5, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.04, indicating a 104.94% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $341.66 million, up 18.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.05 per share and a revenue of $1.4 billion, demonstrating changes of +102.1% and +18.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SolarEdge Technologies. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.68% higher. Currently, SolarEdge Technologies is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SolarEdge Technologies is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 784.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.49, which means SolarEdge Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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