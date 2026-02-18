Markets
SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Q4 Net Loss Narrows, Expects Q1 Revenue To Rise; Stock Up 13% In Pre-Market

February 18, 2026 — 08:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.(SEDG), an Israeli inverter system and other energy products company, on Wednesday reported a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter, helped by increased revenue.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the company reported a net loss of $132.121 million, or $2.21 per share, compared with a net loss of $287.439 million, or $5 per share, in the same period last year.  

Excluding items, loss was $8.165 million, or $0.14 per share, narrower than a loss of $202.549 million, or $3.52 per share, last year.

Loss before income taxes was $132.676 million as against a loss of $275.942 million a year ago. Operating loss moved down to $48.310 million from a loss of $263.667 million in 2024. Revenue was $335.358 million, up from $196.217 million in the previous year.  

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects revenue of $290 million to $320 million, excluding significant one-time or pull-forward of revenue.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, SolarEdge had posted revenue of $219.5 million, with adjusted revenue of $212.1 million.

SEDG was up by 13.84% at $42.27 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SEDG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.