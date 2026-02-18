SolarEdge Technologies Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 14 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 63 cents. The bottom line also improved from the prior-year quarter’s loss of $3.52 per share.



Barring one-time adjustments, the company incurred a GAAP loss of $2.21 per share compared with a GAAP loss of $5.00 in the year-ago period.



For 2024, the company incurred an adjusted loss of $2.38 per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.65. The full-year bottom line also improved from the prior-year loss of $22.99 per share.

SEDG’s Revenues

The company’s revenues of $335.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $325 million by 3.2%. The top line also increased 70.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $196.2 million.



For 2024, the company generated revenues worth $1.18 billion, significantly higher than the prior-year figure of $0.90 billion. The full-year revenues are in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Quote

SEDG’s Operational Highlights

SolarEdge Technologies shipped approximately 98.8 thousand inverters, 2.87 million optimizers and 280 MWh of batteries for PV applications in the fourth quarter.



The company reported an adjusted gross profit of $74.5 million against an adjusted gross loss of $112.3 million in the prior-year period.



Adjusted operating expenses declined 18.9% year over year to $122.8 million.



SEDG incurred an adjusted operating loss of $48.3 million compared with an operating loss of $263.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

SEDG’s Financial Performance

As of Dec. 31, 2025, SolarEdge Technologies had cash and cash equivalents worth $455.1 million compared with $274.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of the same date, total long-term liabilities were $951.2 million compared with $930.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The net cash provided by operating activities during 2025 amounted to $104.3 million against the cash used of $313.3 million in the year-ago period.

SEDG’s Q1 2026 Guidance

SEDG expects revenues to be in the range of $290-$320 million for the first quarter of 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $291.7 million, lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



Adjusted operating expenses are projected to be in the range of $88-$93 million, while the adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 20% and 24%.

SEDG’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A Recent Solar Release

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, which decreased 24.5% from 94 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. However, the bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents by 31.5%.



Enphase Energy’s fourth-quarter revenues of $343.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $335 million by 2.6%. However, the top line decreased 10.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $382.7 million.

Upcoming Solar Releases

Canadian Solar CSIQ is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings soon.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s loss is pegged at $1.10 per share, indicating year-over-year improvement. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $1.39 billion.



Array Technologies ARRY is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 25, after market close.



ARRY delivered an average earnings surprise of 25.12% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its sales is pegged at $210 million.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.