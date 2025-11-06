SolarEdge Technologies Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 31 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 38 cents. The bottom line also improved from the prior-year quarter’s loss of $15.33 per share.



Barring one-time adjustments, the company incurred a GAAP loss of 84 cents per share compared with a GAAP loss of $21.58 in the year-ago period.

SEDG’s Revenues

The company’s revenues of $340.2 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $325 million by 2%. The top line also increased 44.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $235.4 million.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Quote

SEDG’s Operational Highlights

SolarEdge Technologies shipped a total of 1,471 megawatt-alternate current (MWac) of inverters and 269 megawatt-hours of batteries in the third quarter.



The company reported an adjusted gross profit of $63.9 million against an adjusted gross loss of $717.3 million in the prior-year period.



Adjusted operating expenses declined 24.6% year over year to $87.7 million.



SEDG incurred an adjusted operating loss of $23.8 million compared with an operating loss of $833.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

SEDG’s Financial Performance

As of Sept. 30, 2025, SolarEdge Technologies had cash and cash equivalents worth $439.5 million compared with $274.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, total long-term liabilities were $977.8 million compared with $930.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The net cash provided by operating activities during the first nine months of 2025 amounted to $51.6 million against the cash used $351.1 million in the year-ago period.

SEDG’s Q4 2025 Guidance

SEDG expects revenues to be in the range of $310-$340 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $328.56 million, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



Adjusted operating expenses are projected to be in the range of $85-$90 million, while the adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 19% and 23%.

SEDG’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Solar Releases

Nextracker Inc. NXT reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Oct. 23, 2025. Its quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2% and came in higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 97 cents.



Its revenues, worth $905 million, also surpassed the consensus estimate by 9.4% and improved 42.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported revenues.



Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 90 cents per share, which increased 38.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents by 45.2%.



Its revenues of $410.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $362 million by 13.4%. The top line also increased 7.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $380.8 million.



First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $4.24 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.32 by 1.9%. However, the bottom line increased 45.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $2.91.



First Solar’s third-quarter net sales were $1.59 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%. However, the top line improved 79.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $0.89 billion.





Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.