SolarEdge Technologies' Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG reported a second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4 cents by 50%. The result marked a sharp improvement from the year-ago loss of 81 cents per share.



Barring one-time adjustments, the company incurred a GAAP loss of 50 cents per share compared with a GAAP loss of $2.13 in the year-ago period.

SEDG’s Revenues

Revenues increased 19.6% year over year to $346.2 million and surpassed the consensus estimate of $343 million by 1.3%. Strong European demand and U.S. commercial and industrial activity offset softness in the U.S. residential market. Battery volume reached 426 megawatt-hours.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Quote

Highlights of SEDG’s Q2 Release

Adjusted gross profit rose to $98.7 million from $36.9 million in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted gross margin expanded to 28.6% from 13.1%, representing the sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year gross margin improvement.



The reported margin included a $13.3 million benefit related to tariff matters under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Even with that contribution, the widening margin and stronger revenue base helped SolarEdge return to adjusted operating profitability for the first time since the second quarter of 2023.



Adjusted operating expenses were $88.5 million compared with $85.2 million a year earlier. However, the improvement in gross profit more than offset the modest increase in expenses, resulting in adjusted operating income of $10.2 million.



SEDG had recorded an adjusted operating loss of $48.3 million in the prior-year period.

SEDG's Product Volumes Support the Recovery

SEDG recognized revenues from approximately 62,600 inverters during the quarter, up from 50,500 in the first quarter. Optimizer volume increased sequentially to nearly 2.49 million units from roughly 2.44 million.



Battery volume climbed to 426 megawatt-hours from 331 megawatt-hours in the preceding quarter. The sharp sequential increase supports the strong battery revenue performance and highlights the product category’s growing importance within SEDG’s sales mix.

SEDG’s Financial Performance

Cash and cash equivalents reached $527.3 million as of June 30, 2026, up from $455.1 million at the end of 2025.



As of the same date, total long-term liabilities were $971.1 million compared with $951.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



The net cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2026 amounted to $35.84 million compared with $26.02 million in the year-ago period.

SEDG’s Q3 2026 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2026, the company expects revenues to be between $310 million and $340 million. The midpoint of $325 million implies a sequential decline from the second-quarter level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $377.18 million, higher than the company’s guided range.



Adjusted gross margin is projected between 22% and 26%, while adjusted operating expenses are expected in the range of $86 million to $91 million. The guidance excludes potential third-quarter tariff refunds and assumes no significant revenue pull-forward.

SEDG’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Solar Releases

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $3.92 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.74 by 43.1%. The bottom line increased 23.3% from $3.18 in the year-ago quarter.



FSLR’s net sales of $1.06 billion missed the consensus estimate of $1.061 billion by 0.4% and declined 3.7% year over year.



Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 46 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line declined 33.3% from 69 cents in the prior-year quarter.



ENPH’s second-quarter revenues of $291.9 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $295 million by 1%. The top line also decreased 19.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $363.2 million.

An Upcoming Solar Release

Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 27, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s second-quarter loss is pegged at $1.01 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 90.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $1.17 billion, implying a year-over-year decline of 31.2%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.