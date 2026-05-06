SolarEdge Technologies' Q1 Loss Wider Than Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss of 43 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents. The bottom line improved from the prior-year quarter’s loss of $1.14 per share.



Barring one-time adjustments, the company incurred a GAAP loss of 95 cents per share compared with a GAAP loss of $1.70 in the year-ago period.

SEDG’s Revenues

Revenues of $310.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $303 million by 2.3%. The top line also increased 41.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $219.5 million.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Quote

SEDG’s Operational Highlights

SolarEdge Technologies shipped approximately 50.5 thousand inverters, 2.4 million optimizers and 331 MWh of batteries for PV applications in the first quarter.



The company reported an adjusted gross profit of $68.3 million compared with $17.5 million in the prior-year period.



Adjusted operating expenses increased 2.5% year over year to $123.3 million.



SEDG incurred an adjusted operating loss of $55 million compared with an operating loss of $102.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

SEDG’s Financial Performance

As of March 31, 2026, SolarEdge Technologies had cash and cash equivalents worth $512.4 million compared with $455.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



As of the same date, total long-term liabilities were $952.5 million compared with $951.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



The net cash provided by operating activities in the first three months of 2026 amounted to $24.4 million compared with $33.8 million in the year-ago period.

SEDG’s Q2 2026 Guidance

SEDG expects revenues to be in the range of $325-$355 million for the second quarter of 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $342.7 million, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



Adjusted operating expenses are projected to be in the range of $86-$91 million, while the adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 23% and 27%.

SEDG’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Solar Releases

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $3.22 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.87 by 12.1%. The bottom line increased 65.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1.95.



First Solar’s first-quarter net sales were $1.04 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%. However, the top line rose 23.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $0.84 billion.



Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 47 cents per share, which decreased 30.9% from 68 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. However, the bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents by 8.2%.



Enphase Energy’s first-quarter revenues of $282.9 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $284 million by 0.2%. The top line decreased 28.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $356.1 million.

An Upcoming Solar Release

Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 14, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s first-quarter loss is pegged at $1.08 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 0.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $947.6 million, implying a year-over-year decline of 20.8%.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.