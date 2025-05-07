SolarEdge Technologies Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG reported a first-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of $1.14 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.20. The bottom line also improved from the prior-year quarter’s loss of $1.90. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Barring one-time adjustments, the company incurred a GAAP loss of $1.70 per share compared with a GAAP loss of $2.75 in the year-ago period.



The year-over-year improvement in the bottom line can be attributed to higher revenues, significantly improved gross profit and lower operating expenses incurred in the first quarter compared with the prior-year quarter.

SEDG’s Revenues

The company’s revenues of $219.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7%. The top line also increased 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $204.4 million.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Quote

SEDG’s Operational Highlights

SolarEdge Technologies shipped a total of 1,208 megawatts-alternate current (MWac) of inverters and 180 megawatt-hours of batteries in the quarter.



The company reported an adjusted gross profit of $16.6 million against an adjusted gross loss of $13.3 million in the prior-year period.



Adjusted operating expenses declined 18.4% year over year to $89.1 million.



The company incurred an adjusted operating loss of $72.4 million compared with an operating loss of $122.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

SEDG’s Financial Performance

As of March 31, 2025, SolarEdge Technologies had cash and cash equivalents worth $401.4 million compared with $274.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The net cash inflow from operating activities during the first three months of 2025 amounted to $33.8 million against the cash outflow of $217 million recorded a year ago.



As of March 31, 2025, total long-term liabilities were $956.5 million, 2.8% higher than the figure reported at 2024-end.

SEDG’s Q2 2025 Guidance

SEDG expects revenues in the range of $265-$285 million for the second quarter of 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $239.7 million, which is lower than the company’s guided range.



Adjusted operating expenses are projected in the range of $90-$95 million, while the adjusted gross margin is expected between 8% and 12%.

SEDG’s Zacks Rank

SolarEdge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Solar Releases

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.95 per share, which were down 11.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $2.20. The bottom line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50 per share by 22%.



First Solar’s first-quarter net sales were $844.6 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $851 million by 0.7%. However, the top line improved 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $794.1 million.



Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share, which increased 94.3% from 35 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. However, the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 4.2%.



Enphase Energy’s first-quarter revenues of $356.1 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $362 million by 1.7%. However, the top line increased 35.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $263.3 million.

An Upcoming Solar Release

Nextracker Inc. NXT is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results on May 14, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXT’s earnings is pegged at 98 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 2.1%.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $828.3 million, which implies year-over-year growth of 12.5%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.