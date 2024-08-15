SolarEdge Technologies Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SEDG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for SolarEdge Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $489,291, and 5 are calls, amounting to $196,060.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $45.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SolarEdge Technologies stands at 3876.12, with a total volume reaching 1,591.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SolarEdge Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $22.5 to $45.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $21.75 $21.35 $21.6 $45.00 $216.0K 7.8K 100 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.15 $7.05 $7.15 $22.50 $77.9K 344 111 SEDG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.05 $6.0 $6.0 $25.00 $70.2K 2.1K 227 SEDG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.85 $9.7 $9.85 $30.00 $54.1K 3.9K 55 SEDG PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $7.15 $6.45 $6.91 $32.00 $53.2K 0 77

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

In light of the recent options history for SolarEdge Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of SolarEdge Technologies With a trading volume of 1,100,880, the price of SEDG is up by 11.13%, reaching $24.86. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $28.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $25. An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $35. In a cautious move, an analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $20. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on SolarEdge Technologies with a target price of $35. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

