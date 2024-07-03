SolarEdge Technologies Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SEDG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for SolarEdge Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 11% leaning bullish and 88% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $125,495, and 6 are calls, amounting to $490,407.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $50.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SolarEdge Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SolarEdge Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.64 $2.61 $2.59 $40.00 $161.5K 441 17 SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.95 $2.6 $2.61 $40.00 $155.2K 441 17 SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.8 $2.52 $2.52 $40.00 $55.3K 441 1.5K SEDG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $6.65 $6.6 $6.6 $30.00 $50.8K 840 0 SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.6 $2.58 $2.58 $40.00 $50.7K 441 17

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SolarEdge Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is SolarEdge Technologies Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,397,808, with SEDG's price up by 3.01%, positioned at $24.98. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 27 days. What Analysts Are Saying About SolarEdge Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $39.8.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Sell rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $25. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for SolarEdge Technologies, targeting a price of $25. An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $71. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $49. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for SolarEdge Technologies, targeting a price of $29.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

