SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for SolarEdge Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = US$123m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$398m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, SolarEdge Technologies has an ROCE of 5.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGS:SEDG Return on Capital Employed June 22nd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SolarEdge Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for SolarEdge Technologies.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at SolarEdge Technologies doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 23% over the last five years. However it looks like SolarEdge Technologies might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, SolarEdge Technologies is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 1,322% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for SolarEdge Technologies that we think you should be aware of.

While SolarEdge Technologies isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

