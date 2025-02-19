SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $SEDG Reports Quarterly Earnings

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES ($SEDG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of -$3.52 per share, missing estimates of -$1.68 by $1.84. The company also reported revenue of $196,220,000, beating estimates of $192,477,570 by $3,742,430.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SEDG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $SEDG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MORE AVERY purchased 156,000 shares for an estimated $2,129,400

MARCEL GANI has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $228,648 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.