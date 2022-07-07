SolarEdge Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SEDG

In trading on Thursday, shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $287.34, changing hands as high as $289.00 per share. SolarEdge Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEDG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEDG's low point in its 52 week range is $200.86 per share, with $389.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $287.15. The SEDG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

