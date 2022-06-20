SolarEdge (SEDG) Surges 8.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) shares ended the last trading session 8.4% higher at $275.41. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.7% gain over the past four weeks.

The latest uptick in the share price of SolarEdge Technologies can be attributed to a recent notice issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which is expected to boost the U.S. solar industry. In particular, the notice emphasizes on the proposed interconnection reforms that the Commission would like to adopt in order to clear interconnection backlogs and speed clean energy deployment. Such reforms are thus projected to boost solar installations.

This photovoltaic products maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%. Revenues are expected to be $726.28 million, up 51.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For SolarEdge, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SEDG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

SolarEdge is part of the Zacks Solar industry. Canadian Solar (CSIQ), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 8.5% higher at $30.63. CSIQ has returned -1.8% in the past month.

Canadian Solar's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +99.1% over the past month to $0.70. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +288.9%. Canadian Solar currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

