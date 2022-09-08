SolarEdge (SEDG) Surges 11.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) shares ended the last trading session 11.9% higher at $311.37. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 11% loss over the past four weeks.

IBD’s SwingTrader added the exchange-traded fund Invesco Solar (TAN), on Sep 7, which contains a bundle of solar stocks including SolarEdge Technologies. This must have driven the latest uptick in this stock’s price.

This photovoltaic products maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%. Revenues are expected to be $826.77 million, up 57.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For SolarEdge, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SEDG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

SolarEdge is a member of the Zacks Solar industry. One other stock in the same industry, Sunnova Energy (NOVA), finished the last trading session 9.4% higher at $27.64. NOVA has returned -7.7% over the past month.

For Sunnova Energy , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.4% over the past month to -$0.27. This represents a change of -8% from what the company reported a year ago. Sunnova Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).



