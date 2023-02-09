SolarEdge (SEDG) Set to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 13, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 36.36%. SEDG has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 22.37%, on average.

Factors to Note

Solid shipment of the company’s DC-optimized inverters, along with residential batteries, is likely to have benefited SolarEdge’s overall Q4 top line.

Strong sales growth in both Europe and the United States are expected to have aided the company’s sales growth in the fourth quarter, buoyed by its strong product portfolio and presence in these regions. In addition, the upcoming results are likely to reflect growing momentum of SolarEdge’s products in Vietnam, China, Taiwan, South Africa as well as Australia.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Quote

On the product front, growing demand for its single-phase battery, particularly in Australia, South Africa and the United Kingdom, is expected to have benefited the fourth-quarter top line. Also, the launch of its Sense Connect technology at the onset of Q4 might have added impetus to its overall result.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $875.4 million, suggesting growth of 58.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Solid revenue growth is likely to have aided the margin performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. This may have benefited the company’s bottom line in the fourth quarter of 2022.

However, foreign currency movements are likely to have some negative impact on the overall Q4 earnings performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.59 per share, indicating an improvement of 44.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for SEDG this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



SolarEdge has an Earnings ESP of +11.48% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are three solar companies that you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN currently has an Earnings ESP of +18.40% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of $1.25 per share, suggesting an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.81 You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Maxeon’s fourth-quarter sales suggests year-over-year growth of 42.2% from the prior-year reported figure. MAXN has a four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 9.26%, on average.

First Solar FSLR currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.81% and a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First Solar’s fourth-quarter sales indicates year-over-year growth of 9.9% from the prior-year reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First Solar’s fourth-quarter loss, pegged at 18 cents per share, indicates year-over-year improvement from the prior-year reported figure. It has a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 2.93%.

Sunnova Energy International NOVA currently has an Earnings ESP of +21.28% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings, pegged at a loss of 47 cents per share, implies a year-over-year decline from the prior-year reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sunnova’s fourth-quarter sales, pegged at $147.9 million, suggests a year-over-year improvement of 127.5% from the prior-year reported figure. NOVA delivered a negative earnings surprise of 11.87% in the last reported quarter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.