SolarEdge (SEDG) Set to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 2 after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 6.25%. SEDG has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 0.41%, on average.

Factors to Note

The strong shipments of power optimizers and inverters are anticipated to have contributed to SolarEdge Technologies’ second-quarter top line.

Additionally, the strong revenue growth in the United States and European countries is expected to have bolstered the overall revenues of the company. Moreover, the residential and commercial segments of European countries must have recorded significant growth as the company expects sales to further gain traction in the second quarter onward, buoyed by its strong product portfolio and strong presence in the region.

On the product front, the perks of the strong demand for the SolarEdge residential battery globally are expected to have been reflected in the second-quarter top line. Additionally, other products, namely water heaters, meters and inverter-integrated EV chargers, are expected to have added impetus to its second-quarter revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $726.3 million, suggesting growth of 51.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

From the cost perspective, higher logistic costs and tariffs and some component and raw material price increases are expected to have dampened the bottom line of SolarEdge Technologies. However, the price increase across its various product lines must have outweighed the negative cost impact and aidedits margins, thereby boosting earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.

Also, the shifting of the contract manufacturing facility to Mexico might have assisted the company in reducing its shipping costs and tariffs, thereby benefiting the bottom line of the company in the second quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earningsis pegged at $1.40 per share, indicating an improvement of 9.4% from the prior-yearreported figure.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SEDG this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

SolarEdge has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

