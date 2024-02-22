SolarEdge (SEDG) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG lost 12.1% to reach $74.14 on Feb 21, following the company’s latest financial report release.



It reported a fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted loss of 92 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss of $1.47. The bottom line deteriorated from the prior-year quarter’s reported earnings of $2.86 per share.



Barring one-time adjustments, the company recorded a GAAP loss of $2.85 per share against earnings of 36 cents recorded in the year-ago period.



For 2023, SEDG reported adjusted earnings of $4.12, down 30.8% from $5.95 in the prior year

Revenues

The company’s quarterly revenues of $316 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $320 million by 1.2%. The top line also declined 64.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $890.7 million.



Revenues from the solar segment totaled $282.4 million, down 66% from $837 million registered in the prior-year period.



For 2023, SolarEdge reported revenues of $2.98 billion, down 4.3% from $3.11 billion in the prior year.

Operational Highlights

SolarEdge shipped a total of 901 megawatts of inverters and 133 megawatt-hours of batteries in the reported quarter.



The adjusted gross margin contracted 2,690 basis points to 3.3% from the prior-year figure of 30.2%.



Adjusted operating expenses went down 1% year over year to $118.3 million.



The adjusted operating loss totaled $107.8 million against an operating income of $149.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Performance

SolarEdge had $338.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $783.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



The cash outflow from operating activities for 2023 amounted to $180.1 million against a cash inflow of $31.3 million in the prior year.



Total long-term liabilities were $1.28 billion as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $1,20 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.

Q1 2024 Guidance

SEDG expects revenues in the range of $175-$215 million for the first quarter of 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $344.9 million, which lies higher than the company’s guided range.



Revenues from the solar segment are projected in the range of $160-$200 million for the same time frame.



SEDG expects adjusted operating expenses in the $122-$130 million range.

