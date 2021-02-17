SolarEdge (SEDG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

SolarEdge Technologies SEDG reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 98 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents by 12.6%. Moreover, the bottom-line figure plunged 40.6% from $1.65 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Barring one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 33 cents per share compared with $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.



For 2020, SolarEdge’s adjusted earnings came in at $4.11 per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 by 3%. The reported figure, however, declined 7.4% from $4.44 a year ago.

Revenues

Solar Edge’s revenues of $358.1 million in the fourth quarter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $354.6 million by 1%. However, the top line declined 14% from the year-ago quarter’s $418.2 million.



For 2020, the company’s revenues of $1,459.3 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,460 million by a whisker and rose 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Operational Highlights

While SolarEdge shipped a total of 1.36 Gigawatts (AC) of inverters in the reported quarter, it shipped 6.1 Gigawatts (AC) of inverters in 2020.



Gross profit totaled $110.3 million, declining 23% from $143.2 million a year ago.



Total operating expenses grew 3.4% year over year to $95.9 million due to higher research & development, sales & marketing and general & administrative expenses.



Operating income during the quarter was $14.4 million, down 71.4% from $50.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Quote

Financial Performance

SolarEdge had $827.1 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2020, up from $223.9 million at the end of 2019.



Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $222.7 million at 2020-end, down from $259 million a year ago.



Long-term liabilities were $915.2 million at the end of 2020 compared with $246.2 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2021, SolarEdge expects to generate revenues of $385-$405 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $373.6 million, lower than the company’s guided range.



Additionally, revenues from solar products during the first quarter are projected between $360 million and $375 million.



While the company’s GAAP gross margins are expected to be 34-36%, gross margins from the sale of solar products are expected to be 36-38%.

Zacks Rank

SolarEdge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Solar Releases

Sunrun RUN is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 25.



First Solar FSLR is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 25.

A Recent Solar Release

Enphase Energy ENPH reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents by 27.5%.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



First Solar, Inc. (FSLR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG): Get Free Report



Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.