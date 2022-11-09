SolarEdge (SEDG) Q3 Sales Beat Estimates, Earnings Fall Y/Y

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share. The bottom line declined by 37.2% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.45 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings was pegged at $1.17 per share.

Barring one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 43 cents per share compared with 96 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

SolarEdge’s revenues of $836.7 million in the third quarter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $826 million by 1.3%. The top line surged 59% from the year-ago quarter’s $526.4 million.

Revenues from the solar segment were $788.6 million, up 65% from $476.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Operational Highlights

SolarEdge shipped a total of 2.7 gigawatts of inverters and 320.7 megawatt-hours of batteries in the reported quarter.

The adjusted gross margin contracted by 670 basis points from the prior-year gross margin of 34% to 27.3%.

Adjusted operating expenses went up 29% year over year to $108.3 million.

The adjusted operating income in the quarter totaled $120.2 million, up 26% from the year-ago quarter’s $95.2 million.

Financial Performance

SolarEdge had $678.3 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2022, up from $530.1 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

The cash outflow from operating activities amounted to $80 million during the nine months ended Sep 30, 2022 against the cash inflow from operating activities of $124.6 million in the year-ago period.

Total long-term liabilities were $1,156.9 million as of Sep 30, 2022 compared with $1,065.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Q4 Guidance

In the fourth quarter of 2022, SEDG expects revenues in the range of $855-$885 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $862.1 million, lower than the midpoint of the guided range.

Revenues from the solar segment in the fourth quarter are projected in the range of $810-$840 million.

While the company’s adjusted gross margin is estimated at 27-30%, the gross margin in the solar segment is anticipated at 28-31%.

The company expects the operating profit in the range of $115-$135 million.

Zacks Rank

SolarEdge currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Recent Solar Releases

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share, which improved by a solid 108.3% from the 60 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Enphase Energy’s third-quarter revenues of $634.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $617 million by 2.9%. The top line soared 80.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $351.5 million.

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported a third-quarter 2022 loss of 46 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents. The bottom line declined significantly from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 52 cents per share.

First Solar’s third-quarter sales were $628.9 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $770 million by 18.4%. However, the top line improved by 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $620.9 million, primarily due to increased module sales.

SunPower Corporation SPWR reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share, which declined 8.3% from the year-ago period.

During the quarter under review, SunPower’s adjusted revenues came in at $469.8 million compared with $281.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

