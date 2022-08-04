SolarEdge (SEDG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s SEDG share price declined 19.1% since its earnings release on Aug 2, 2022. It reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share. The bottom line declined by 25.8% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.28 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter was pegged at 86 cents per share.

Barring one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 26 cents per share compared with 82 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

SolarEdge’s revenues of $727.8 million in the second quarter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $726 million by almost a cent. The top line surged 52% from the year-ago quarter’s $480.1 million.

Revenues from the solar segment were $687.6 million, up 59% from $431.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Quote

Operational Highlights

SolarEdge shipped a total of 2.52 gigawatts (GW) of inverters in the reported quarter.

The adjusted gross margin contracted by 720 basis points from the prior-year gross margin of 33.9% to 26.7%.

Adjusted operating expenses went up 35% year over year to $109.6 million.

The adjusted operating income in the quarter totaled $84.7 million, up 4% from the year-ago quarter’s $81.3 million.

Financial Performance

SolarEdge had $745.5 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2022, up from $530.1 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

The cash outflow from operating activities amounted to $85.6 million during the six months ended Jun 30, 2022 against the cash inflow from operating activities of $62.8 million in the year-ago period.

Total long-term liabilities were $1,133.1 million as of Jun 30, 2022 compared with $1,065.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Q3 Guidance

In the third quarter of 2022, SEDG expects revenues in the range of $810-$840 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $816.4 million, lower than the midpoint of the guided range.

Revenues from the solar segment in the second quarter are projected in the range of $765-$795 million.

While the company’s adjusted gross margin is estimated at 26-29%, the gross margin in the solar segment is anticipated at 27-30%.

Zacks Rank

SolarEdge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Solar Releases

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share, which improved by a solid 101.9% from the 53 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Enphase Energy’s second-quarter revenues of $530.2 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $507 million by 4.7%. For the third quarter of 2022, ENPH expects revenues in the range of $590-$630 million.

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of 52 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents by 73.3%. However, the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 77 cents per share.

First Solar’s second-quarter sales were $621 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $599 million by 3.7%. First Solar forecast shipments in the band of 8.9-9.4 GW in 2022.

SunPower Corporation SPWR reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, which declined 57.1% from the year-ago period.

During the quarter under review, SunPower’s adjusted revenues came in at $414.1 million. SunPower had cash and cash equivalents of $206.4 million as of Jul 3, 2022.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.