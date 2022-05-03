SolarEdge (SEDG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share. The bottom line improved by 22.4% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 98 cents per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter was pegged at 80 cents per share.
Barring one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 60 cents per share compared with 55 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues
SolarEdge’s revenues of $655.1 million in the first quarter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $635 million by 3.2%. The top line surged 62% from the year-ago quarter’s $405.5 million.
Revenues from the solar segment were $608 million, up 62% from $376.4 million in the prior-year quarter.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Quote
Operational Highlights
SolarEdge shipped a total of 2.13 gigawatts of inverters in the reported quarter.
The adjusted gross margin contracted by 810 basis points from the prior-year gross margin of 36.5% to 28.4%.
Adjusted operating expenses went up 30% year over year to $98.9 million.
The adjusted operating income in the quarter totaled $87.2 million, up 21% from the year-ago quarter’s $71.9 million.
Financial Performance
SolarEdge had $1002.8 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2022, up from $530.1 million as of Dec 31, 2021.
Cash outflow from the operating activities amounted to $163 million in the first quarter against the cash inflow from the operating activities of $24.1 million in the year-ago period.
Total long-term liabilities were $1,103.6 million as of Mar 31, 2022 compared with $1,056.8 million as of Dec 31, 2021.
Q2 Guidance
In the second quarter of 2022, SEDG expects revenues in the range of $710-$740 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $670 million.
Revenues from the solar segment in the second quarter are projected in the range of $660-$690 million.
While the company’s adjusted gross margin is estimated at 26-29%, the gross margin in the solar segment is anticipated at 28-31%.
Zacks Rank
SolarEdge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Solar Releases
Enphase Energy ENPH reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 79 cents per share, which improved by 41.1% from the 56 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 68 cents.
Enphase Energy’s first-quarter revenues of $441.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $434 million by 1.7%. ENPH’s top line soared 46.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $301.8 million.
First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported a first-quarter 2022 loss of 41 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line deteriorated significantly from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.96 per share.
First Solar’s first-quarter sales were $367 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $567.4 million by 35.3%. FSLR’s top line also declined by 54.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $803.4 million.
Upcoming Solar Release
ReneSolaSOL: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ReneSola’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 6 cents per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter sales, pegged at $3.9 million, suggests a decline of 82.7% from the prior-year figure. SOL has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 94.17%, on average.
Click to get this free report
Renesola Ltd. (SOL): Free Stock Analysis Report
First Solar, Inc. (FSLR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Free Stock Analysis Report
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.