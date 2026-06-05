SolarEdge (SEDG) Up 89.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG). Shares have added about 89.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is SolarEdge due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

SolarEdge Technologies' Q1 Loss Wider Than Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss of 43 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents. The bottom line improved from the prior-year quarter’s loss of $1.14 per share.



Barring one-time adjustments, the company incurred a GAAP loss of 95 cents per share compared with a GAAP loss of $1.70 in the year-ago period.

SEDG’s Revenues

Revenues of $310.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $303 million by 2.3%. The top line also increased 41.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $219.5 million.

SEDG’s Operational Highlights

SolarEdge Technologies shipped approximately 50.5 thousand inverters, 2.4 million optimizers and 331 MWh of batteries for PV applications in the first quarter.



The company reported an adjusted gross profit of $68.3 million compared with $17.5 million in the prior-year period.



Adjusted operating expenses increased 2.5% year over year to $123.3 million.



SEDG incurred an adjusted operating loss of $55 million compared with an operating loss of $102.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

SEDG’s Financial Performance

As of March 31, 2026, SolarEdge Technologies had cash and cash equivalents worth $512.4 million compared with $455.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



As of the same date, total long-term liabilities were $952.5 million compared with $951.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



The net cash provided by operating activities in the first three months of 2026 amounted to $24.4 million compared with $33.8 million in the year-ago period.

SEDG’s Q2 2026 Guidance

SEDG expects revenues to be in the range of $325-$355 million for the second quarter of 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $342.7 million, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



Adjusted operating expenses are projected to be in the range of $86-$91 million, while the adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 23% and 27%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 15.28% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, SolarEdge has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, SolarEdge has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

SolarEdge belongs to the Zacks Solar industry. Another stock from the same industry, Enphase Energy (ENPH), has gained 92.8% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Enphase Energy reported revenues of $282.9 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -20.6%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares with $0.68 a year ago.

Enphase Energy is expected to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -33.3%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

Enphase Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

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SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.