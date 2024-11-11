SolarEdge put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in SolarEdge (SEDG) with 13,203 puts trading, or 1.8x expected. Most active are Jan-27 10 puts and Nov-24 11.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 6,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.67, while ATM IV is up nearly 3 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 18th.

