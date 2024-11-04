SolarEdge put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in SolarEdge (SEDG) with 4,619 puts trading, or 2.0x expected. Most active are 11/8 weekly 15 puts and 11/8 weekly 30 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 3,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.58, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on November 6th.
