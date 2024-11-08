News & Insights

Stocks

SolarEdge price target lowered to $14.50 from $27 at Canaccord

November 08, 2024 — 07:56 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on SolarEdge (SEDG) to $14.50 from $27 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm noted they completed a strategic review and will take a $1B impairment charge and management recognized the fact that market dynamics have changed further and that they see the coming year as a continued transition period to refocus on the core solar business and recapture ceded market share.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SEDG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEDG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.