SolarEdge price target lowered to $12 from $20 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM lowered the firm’s price target on SolarEdge (SEDG) to $12 from $20 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s “meaningful” Q3 earnings miss while noting that given the uncertainty around the E.U. market, Tesla’s (TSLA) PowerWall 3 in the U.S., and balance sheet risk, it expects shares to remain challenged, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

