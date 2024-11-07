SolarEdge price target lowered to $11 from $20 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril lowered the firm’s price target on SolarEdge (SEDG) to $11 from $20 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they reported 3Q results, missing on both revenue and EPS, in large part driven by a $1.03B impairment charge resulting from inventory writedowns while noting demand in Europe remains weak.

