SolarEdge price target lowered to $11 from $20 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril lowered the firm’s price target on SolarEdge (SEDG) to $11 from $20 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they reported 3Q results, missing on both revenue and EPS, in large part driven by a $1.03B impairment charge resulting from inventory writedowns while noting demand in Europe remains weak.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SEDG:
- SolarEdge price target lowered to $12 from $21 at BMO Capital
- SolarEdge price target lowered to $11 from $16 at TD Cowen
- SolarEdge downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler
- SolarEdge Technologies Faces Significant Financial Challenges
- Closing Bell Movers: AppLoving up 29% after Q3 earnings beat
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.