SolarEdge options imply 15.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in SolarEdge (SEDG) is 2.0x normal with puts leading calls 7:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 15.7%, or $2.41, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.5%.
