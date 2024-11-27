News & Insights

Stocks

SolarEdge move makes ‘strategic sense,’ but more needed, says Citi

November 27, 2024 — 11:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

After SolarEdge (SEDG) announced the divestiture of its Energy Storage Division, including its 2GWh manufacturing site in South Korea, Citi said the firm expects a positive stock reaction to the announcement, though it “may be temporary.” The firm thinks the move makes strategic sense given domestic content requirements and NCM chemistry of cells produced at the facility and says that while the move will drive about $7.5M per quarter in run-rate savings, “more is needed.” Fierce competition from Chinese players in inverters and modules persists in Europe, where demand is still tepid, adds the analyst, who maintains a Neutral rating and $12 price target on SolarEdge shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SEDG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEDG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.