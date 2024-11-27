SolarEdge call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in SolarEdge (SEDG) with 13,112 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 112.49%. 11/29 weekly 16 calls and Mar-25 35 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.25. Earnings are expected on February 18th.
