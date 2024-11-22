SolarEdge call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in SolarEdge (SEDG) with 13,657 calls trading, 1.6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 118.35%. 11/29 weekly 12.5 calls and 11/22 weekly 12 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.40. Earnings are expected on February 18th.

