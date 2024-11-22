SolarEdge call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in SolarEdge (SEDG) with 13,657 calls trading, 1.6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 118.35%. 11/29 weekly 12.5 calls and 11/22 weekly 12 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.40. Earnings are expected on February 18th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SEDG:
- Target downgraded, Chewy upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Guggenheim upgrades SolarEdge to Neutral with shares ‘low enough’
- SolarEdge upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Guggenheim
- SEDG and MAXN Stocks Plunge amid Morgan Stanley Downgrades
- Berkshire reveals stake in Domino’s, Alibaba reports mixed Q2: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.