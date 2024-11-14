SolarEdge call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in SolarEdge (SEDG) with 9,987 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 107.70%. Nov-24 13 calls and Nov-24 11.5 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.52. Earnings are expected on February 18th.

