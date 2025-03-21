News & Insights

Markets
SUUN

SolarBank Secures $8.5 Mln In Registered Direct Offering With Institutional Investor

March 21, 2025 — 11:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SolarBank Corporation (SUUN) Friday has entered into a definitive agreement with an institutional investor for a registered direct offering, involving the sale of 2,394,367 common shares and an equal number of warrants at a combined price of $3.55 per unit.

This transaction is expected to generate approximately $8.5 million before deducting fees and expenses. The warrants, exercisable at $4.45 per share, will remain valid for five years. If fully exercised, they could provide an additional $10.65 million, though there is no guarantee of exercise.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to support the company's independent power producer assets, including battery energy storage system (BESS) projects and a community solar initiative in New York. Additional funds will be allocated for working capital and other corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close around March 24, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

This Offering is limited to the U.S. and is being conducted under SolarBank's short form base shelf prospectus filed on May 2, 2023, with Canadian regulatory authorities, alongside a corresponding registration statement filed with the U.S. SEC under the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System - MJDS. A prospectus supplement will be filed on a non-offering basis in Canada and with the SEC as part of the registration statement. These documents will be accessible on SEDAR and EDGAR.

SUUN is currently trading at $3.49 or 21.57% lower on the Nasdaq Global Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SUUN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.