News & Insights

Stocks
SUUN

SolarBank Reports Strong Revenue and Asset Growth

November 14, 2024 — 04:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Solarbank Corp. (TSE:SUNN) has released an update.

SolarBank Corp. reported impressive first-quarter results with a 108% revenue increase to $16 million and a significant 361% growth in assets to $181 million, driven by the acquisition of Solar Flow-Through Funds Ltd. However, the company’s net income declined due to higher expenses related to the acquisition.

For further insights into TSE:SUNN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SUUN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.