SolarBank Reports Strong Revenue and Asset Growth

SolarBank Corp. reported impressive first-quarter results with a 108% revenue increase to $16 million and a significant 361% growth in assets to $181 million, driven by the acquisition of Solar Flow-Through Funds Ltd. However, the company’s net income declined due to higher expenses related to the acquisition.

