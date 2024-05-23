News & Insights

SolarBank Expands Equity Program to Bolster Finances

May 23, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Solarbank Corp. (TSE:SUNN) has released an update.

SolarBank Corp has updated its equity distribution agreement to expand its At-The-Market (ATM) equity program to the U.S., allowing for the sale of up to $15 million in common shares at market prices. The proceeds from any potential sales will support SolarBank’s business goals and general corporate needs, including debt repayment and possible acquisitions. No sales are guaranteed under this program, and they will be conducted through designated agents with a 2% commission on gross proceeds.

