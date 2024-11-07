News & Insights

SolarBank Enters Booming Data Center Market

November 07, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

Solarbank Corp. (TSE:SUNN) has released an update.

SolarBank Corporation is venturing into the booming data center market, valued at $395 billion, aiming to leverage its expertise in renewable energy to provide sustainable infrastructure solutions. This move aligns SolarBank with major tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft, who are heavily investing in data centers to meet the growing global demand for energy-efficient operations. The company plans to forge strategic partnerships and ownership opportunities to deliver carbon-reducing data centers, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and clean energy integration.

