SolarBank to develop 7.2 MW solar project in New York

October 29, 2024 — 08:12 am EDT

SolarBank (SUUN)plans to develop a 7.2 MW DC ground-mount solar power project known as the North Main project on a site located in Wyoming County, New York. The clean energy generated by community solar projects feeds directly into the local electricity grid. Depending on the size and number of panels a community solar project has, renters and homeowners can earn credits on their electric bill and save money from the electricity that is generated by a project. The Project is expected to be eligible for incentives under the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority NY-Sun Program. The development of any project is subject to receipt of interconnection approval, required permits, the continued availability of third-party financing arrangements for the company and the risks associated with the construction of a solar power project.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

