SolarBank Acquires Majority Interest In NY Solar Power Projects

(RTTNews) - SolarBank Corp. (SUNN) Wednesday announced the acquisition of a 67 percent interest in two major solar power projects, US1 and VC1 in New York.

The US1 Project is a ground-mount solar power initiative at a utility campus in the Village of Union Springs, New York. With an installed capacity of 389.7kW DC, the project will generate approximately 578,000 kWh of clean, renewable energy in its first year of operation.

The VC1 Project is another ground-mount solar power endeavor located at a utility campus in the Village of Cazenovia, New York. It has an installed capacity of 297.9kW DC and is expected to produce an estimated 387,000 kWh of renewable energy during its initial year of operation.

As per the power purchase agreement both the projects will supply electricity through remote net metering.

The acquisition of the Projects was made possible through the settlement of a promissory note owed by a customer, amounting to $891K.

