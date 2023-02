Feb 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Nextracker Inc NXT.O, the solar-tracking business of Singapore's Flex Ltd FLEX.O, soared 26% in their U.S. market debut on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

