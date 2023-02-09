US Markets
Solar tech firm Nextracker's shares soar in New York debut

February 09, 2023 — 12:41 pm EST

Written by Jaiveer Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Nextracker Inc NXT.O, the solar-tracking business of Singapore's Flex Ltd FLEX.O, soared 26% in their U.S. market debut on Thursday.

The stock opened at $30.31, above its upsized initial public offering (IPO) price of $24 a share.

Nextracker's listing comes after a prolonged lull in U.S. markets as rapid interest rate hikes and a downturn in the economy stalled dealmaking activity.

The Fremont, California based company raised $638 million from 26.6 million shares on Wednesday, higher than its original plan of $534.9 million.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Citigroup and Barclays were among the underwriters for the offering.

Founded in 2013 by Chief Executive Officer Dan Shugar, Nextracker provides solar tracker and software solutions for solar power plants. It was acquired by supply chain and manufacturing solutions provider Flex in 2015.

Nextracker's annual revenue rose to $1.46 billion for fiscal 2022 from $1.20 billion a year earlier, according to a filing.

