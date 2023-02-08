US Markets
FLEX

Solar tech firm Nextracker raises $638 mln in upsized U.S. IPO

February 08, 2023 — 10:47 pm EST

Written by Urvi Dugar and Akriti Sharma for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Solar technology firm Nextracker raised $638 million in its U.S. IPO, pricing it slightly higher than its indicated target range, parent company Flex Ltd FLEX.O said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the number of shares sold was increased.

Nextracker sold 26.6 million shares of its Class A common stock at $24 apiece, according to the statement, giving the Fremont, California-based company a valuation of over $3.5 billion. This comes at the upper-end of their indicated range of $20 to $23 per share.

The decision to increase the deal size comes at a challenging time for the U.S. IPO market, where activity has come to a standstill due to heightened volatility in a rising interest rate environment.

Nextracker is expected to debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Feb. 9 under the ticker symbol "NXT", and the offering is expected to closed on Feb. 13, Singapore-based manufacturing solutions provider Flex said.

Nextracker has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to about additional 4 million shares, it added.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Citigroup, and Barclays acted as joint lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLEX
C
ASTI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.