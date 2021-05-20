Solar Stocks: Why CSIQ, RUN, ENPH, and SEDG Are Looking Brighter Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Solar stocks are on the rise Thursday with many players in the market getting a boost to their shares.

Solar stocks initially saw a boost earlier this year that send shares soaring. That came after President Joe Biden took office and released plans to improve the U.S. green energy efforts. That also helped out other green energy companies and electric vehicle (EV) makers.

Unfortunately, that positive momentum couldn’t last forever. Many of the stocks that rallied on that news, including solar ones, started to fall. However, it looks like shares might be ready to start a road to recovery today.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest solar stocks and how they are moving on Thursday below.

Solar Stocks on the Rise

