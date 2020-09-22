Dividends
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 23, 2020

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SUNS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th year that SUNS the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.13, the dividend yield is 9.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUNS was $13.13, representing a -28.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.29 and a 108.41% increase over the 52 week low of $6.30.

SUNS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.59. Zacks Investment Research reports SUNS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.64%, compared to an industry average of -17.1%.

