Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 22, 2021

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SUNS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that SUNS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUNS was $15.39, representing a -15.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.29 and a 144.29% increase over the 52 week low of $6.30.

SUNS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.81.

