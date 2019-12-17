Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SUNS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 88th quarter that SUNS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.18, the dividend yield is 7.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUNS was $18.18, representing a -0.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.29 and a 25.38% increase over the 52 week low of $14.50.

SUNS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.9. Zacks Investment Research reports SUNS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.13%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

