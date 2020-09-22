Array Technologies, which manufactures ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, filed on Tuesday with the SEC for current shareholders to sell up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Albuquerque, NM-based company was founded in 1989 and booked $975 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ARRY. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Guggenheim Securities, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Barclays and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Solar panel mounting manufacturer Array Technologies files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.